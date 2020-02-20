Woman injured in shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East

By Tiffany Baptiste | February 20, 2020 at 12:08 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 12:08 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was injured after a shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East.

Police reported the shooting just before midnight Wednesday.

Officers responding to the shooting found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on I-10 eastbound near the Michoud Boulevard exit.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

