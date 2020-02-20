Woman injured in shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was injured after a shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East.
Police reported the shooting just before midnight Wednesday.
Officers responding to the shooting found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on I-10 eastbound near the Michoud Boulevard exit.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.