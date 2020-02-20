Zack: Windy, cold and damp for parades this evening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What an ugly day of weather we have out there on this Thursday as off and on rain showers continue to fall across the region.
Now the good news is the rain will quickly end going into the evening hours tonight just as the parades start rolling. The bad news is the weather won’t be ideal as windy conditions will persist and temperatures will be falling into the 40s. That means even though you may be able to take the rain jackets off as the parades progress, you will certainly need the coats.
Friday all of this messy weather is behind us and sunshine returns to the forecast. It will be an absolute gorgeous day of weather although it will be quite chilly. Highs on Friday only manage to climb into the lower 50s.
Carnival weekend keeps with the nice weather theme as sunny skies look to rule the forecast as temperatures slowly moderate. We go from near 60 for a high on Endymion Saturday to the mid 60s come Sunday. If you are out and about during the day, it will be quite pleasant with cooler conditions expected for the evening parades.
I wish we could keep the nice weather around into Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras next week but unfortunately rain chances do creep back into the forecast. More on that as we get closer.
