Adult, juvenile arrested in attempted motorcycle burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man from Violet and a juvenile from Chalmette were arrested in an attempt to burglarize from a Houma motorcycle dealership on Feb. 20. Police are still looking for three others.
Police released the mugshot of the 21-year old man from Violet, Branden Anthony Angeletty Jr.
Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm business on the 5500 block of West Park Avenue. A U-Haul truck had pulled up to the store and that four individuals exited the truck. Police were then led on a chase and the U-Haul eventually stopped and three subjects ran.
Near Euclid Avenue, Angeletty and a 16-year old juvenile were arrested inside the truck.
Angeletty was brought to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and the 16-year old juvenile was brought to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.
