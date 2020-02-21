Disappointment, understanding after high winds postpone Uptown parades

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What was supposed to be full of parade goers and floats, wound up with an early closing time.
City leaders cancelled Thursday night parades, rescheduling them to precede parades later in the week.
“You have several issues with these right...floats are high profile vehicles and they can obviously blow over which would be really bad,” said Collin Arnold, New Orleans Homeland Security.
As Sarah T. Aucoin and husband Nick packed up their tarp and tent with a frown, they say they are disappointed, but understand that safety along the parade route is paramount.
“I bought this megaphone to yell at the riders, not to announce we're going to be cancelling all the floats tonight,” said Sarah T. Aucoin.
“It’s a little sad, I understand, but it is what it is, we'll roll tomorrow... our night just got freed up there’s still booze to drink,” said Nick Aucoin.
As part of the Rolling Krewe of Elvi that was supposed to roll in Muses, Elvis Presley says they'll take this opportunity to turn it into two days of festivities.
“I think they're all pretty disappointed, especially with the truncation of the parade last night but everyone realizes we have to make a smart decision but what are you going to do? Mardi Gras problems.”
While parade-goers were prepared for a cold windy night, Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy says this is the first time in his memory a parade has been postponed because of wind.
“These five parades are all big and beautiful and lovely, but it’s a lot of floats and manpower to put on the street it will be interesting to see how this turns out,” said Hardy.
Muses krewe captain Staci Rosenberg says the postponed parade will be shorter, but she doesn't believe there will be any complaints.
“We’ll have a little bit of a limited parade but what I’ve been telling people while the route's been shortened, and band and marching bands have been shortened, more shoes for you, so we just need everyone to come out there because smaller crowd, more shoes,” said Rosenberg.
Because while many will have to wait a little longer for those parades, it’s still Mardi Gras.
Because of the parade postponement, Rosenberg says they are also having to make adjustments to their riders and call up some alternates.
