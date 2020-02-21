Endymion 2020 preparations underway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “I’m pretty excited. I’m really looking forward to how many people there will be. I heard it’s going to be really intense," says Jack Weston.
The anticipation is growing with every hour as the countdown to Endymion 2020 begins.
“I think I’m going to have the time of my life,” says Alex Bain.
“Most of this will be mud by the end of the day,” says Weston.
On Orleans Avenue, the Krewe of Endymion will host Samedi Gras, dubbed the greatest block party on Earth.
“Tomorrow morning by 9 a.m., there will be 15 to 20 thousand people out there,” says Dan Kelly.
Bands will take the stage starting at noon.
“Up to the stage especially, it will be completely packed with people and then all the way up against the fence will be packed,” says Weston.
The floats were pulled out of the den this morning, and they’re already lined up.
“We’re stoked. We can’t wait,” says Justice Chopelas.
Justin Chopelas is gearing up to ride tomorrow and he points out you can never have enough to throw. Every float is loaded down to the max.
“It looks like a bomb went off. There are piles of beads, bags of beads and everything is sorted,” says Chopelas.
Endymion’s motto is ‘throw till it hurts’.
“It’s the kind of deal where you just keep throwing stuff to everybody you see,” says Chopelas.
The parade is set to begin rolling at 4 p.m., and it will eventually end inside the Morial Convention Center for the extravaganza.
It was moved this year because of construction underway at the Superdome. Endymion President Dan Kelly says you can expect an exceptional party with music and a parade rolling through.
“We’re going to have 17 thousand people. There’s LED boards and T.V. screens that will be showing the live performance, and it will be just one big street party inside the Convention Center,” says Kelly.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.