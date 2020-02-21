Freezing temperatures possible this weekend north and west of lake

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Skies are clearing Friday and it will be a sunny and cool weekend with just a few clouds by Sunday. Daytime temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday with 60s on Sunday. No rain is expected.
Overnight lows will be chilly. The coldest temperatures will be Saturday morning. Lows of around 30 are possible north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.
Looking ahead to Lundi and Mardi Gras days, there will be a chance for some rain both days but it doesn’t look like a lot at the current time.
