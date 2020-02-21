Jefferson Parish leaders react to Chris Roberts’ death

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the news of Chris Roberts’ death. I had the opportunity to serve with Chris for many years. Those who knew him know how much he loved this Parish and his hometown. Chris was a talented public servant with vision and passion. He was an advocate for protecting our coast, and always fought for those who needed an advocate most. My heart breaks for his family and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult time. His troubles aside, he should be remembered for his countless achievements and his tireless work to make Jefferson Parish better, safer and stronger. May God have mercy on his soul and comfort those he left behind.”