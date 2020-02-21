Jefferson Parish leaders react to Chris Roberts’ death

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former political colleagues of ex-Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts expressed shock and sadness over his death.
It's shocking, it's still hard for me to get my mind around this, you know, many of us were on the phone last night and it's just heartbreaking,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.
Roberts served four terms on the Jefferson Parish Council, part of it as chairman.
His body was found Wednesday night in Plaquemines Parish.
Charles Guey, the chief investigator for the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office said an autopsy found that the preliminary cause of death appears to be asphyxiation due to hanging.
Lee Sheng served with Roberts on the council before ascending to the parish presidency.
"Those of us who worked with him knew that when he put himself into a project he just threw all of himself into it, he was passionate about it and really when you look around Jefferson Parish his legacy will be with us. He was one of the first people to sound the cry for coastal restoration,” she said.
Roberts resigned from the council in 2019 before he was indicted on federal charges. He pleaded not guilty and was facing trial later this year.
Current Council Chairman Ricky Templet issued the following statement:
“My family and I are deeply saddened by the news of Chris Roberts’ death. I had the opportunity to serve with Chris for many years. Those who knew him know how much he loved this Parish and his hometown. Chris was a talented public servant with vision and passion. He was an advocate for protecting our coast, and always fought for those who needed an advocate most. My heart breaks for his family and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult time. His troubles aside, he should be remembered for his countless achievements and his tireless work to make Jefferson Parish better, safer and stronger. May God have mercy on his soul and comfort those he left behind.”
District 3 Councilman Byron Lee said, "I am shocked by the sudden passing of Chris Roberts. Me and my staff are praying for Chris' parents, wife and kids."
Former councilman Paul Johnston served alongside Roberts, too. He left the council in January.
"I'm sorry to see what happened. I feel sorry for his family, his loved ones and this was something that we didn't expect but things happen in life that you got to accept what happens and it's just a shame,” said Johnston. "As a public servant Chris Roberts did a great job for his constituents. He was very knowledgeable. He understood the system."
Lee Sheng said she will remember Roberts’ kindheartedness.
"I certainly feel for the wife and the children because those of us who have had loss certainly understand what that’s all about but I just want to remember Chris for the way I knew him, that he was a friend of mine,” she said.
