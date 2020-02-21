Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly is releasing his first campaign ad of the 2020 election. The minute-long ad began airing early Thursday to introduce the retired astronaut and political newcomer to Arizona voters. Kelly takes to the airwaves a week after Republican incumbent Martha McSally began airing her own ads attacking him as “too liberal for Arizona” and seeking to tie him to left-wing Democrats. Kelly has positioned himself as a centrist. In the commercial, Kelly says that people used to be able to raise a family on a middle-class income, and he hopes that Arizona can have that again. Kelly is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt.