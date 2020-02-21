Nyx, Jefferson Parish exploring idea of combining parade with Pandora

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Krewe of Nyx captain Julie Lea and Jefferson Parish officials are discussing the possibility of allowing the remaining floats from Wednesday’s Nyx parade to roll with the Krewe of Pandora Sunday.
Lea serves as captain for both Nyx and Pandora.
More than 20 floats in Wednesday’s parade did not roll after a woman was struck and killed by float number 21. The City of New Orleans and Lea agreed to cancel the remainder of the parade leaving some riders disappointed.
The Krewe of Pandora is set to roll in Metairie Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.