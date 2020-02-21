Nyx riders will parade with Pandora in Metairie on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Around 200 members of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx will now ride in Metairie’s Krewe of Pandora on Sunday.
Nyx founder and Captain Julie Lea is also the founder and Captain of Pandora.
Pandora rolls at 6:30 p.m., starting on Bonnabel and ending near Clearview Shopping Center on Veterans.
“This has been a very difficult time for her, the Float Lieutenants and the Krewe. Thank you for your patience, understanding and interest over the past few days,” a spokesperson for the parade said on Lea’s behalf.
A woman was killed on Wednesday as Nyx rolled down its traditional New Orleans Uptown route while she was apparently trying to reach for throws.
