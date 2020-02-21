Parade postponement puts a damper on Carnival business

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Vendors along the parade route hope Friday’s weather will not only allow parades to roll, but attract extra business to make up for what they missed out on Thursday night.
Workers at Rose's Concessions close up shop despite not having made a single sale, Thursday.
"Everything was full, the grill was full, we had all the cheese warmed up and nachos and everything was hot and ready," said owner Rose Wuchter.
Wuchter and her crew started setting up early, eager to get the most out of the allotted time they're allowed to operate. She's been traveling more than 1,200 miles for 25 years to cook for Carnival's revelers.
"We were so ready for the big crowd," Wuchter said.
Though Muses and Babylon were rescheduled to roll early Friday, Wuchter doesn't anticipate she'll be able to recover lost profits.
"We still can’t make up for a whole day," said Wuchter.
New Orleans local Lenon Johnson is a little more optimistic. It’s his first Carnival peddling, serving up Louisiana favorites like boudin and alligator. After a solid start at the beginning of the season, Johnson is confident he can get his business back on track.
"I think I lost a few dollars today so, hopefully, I can make it up over the next couple of days. I guess that’s all we can do from here," Johnson explained.
Several of Cook Ricky Whipple's barbeque grills are still radiating heat. He doesn't make a dime off of the food he prepares, but Whipple is still bitter about time wasted.
"This was the day, yeah. I mean, we’ve been out here since, my stepson and I, we’ve been out here since noon getting everything ready," said Whipple.
Now, he says he's scrambling to figure out what to do with pounds of unused meat patties. Meanwhile, Wuchter gathers her belongings to head out for the evening, still in high spirits.
"It’s fun anyway," said Wuchter.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.