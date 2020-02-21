Pelicans set for playoff push

The Pelicans will get some help in their push to make the playoffs. According to an analysis from the NBA, the Pelicans have the easiest remaining schedule in the entire league with only nine of their remaining 27 games against teams who have a winning record. In comparison, the Grizzlies have the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA with 16 or their remaining 28 games against teams with a winning record including 16 road games.