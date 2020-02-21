A Slice of Carnival: Vegan & Bacon, The Best of Both Worlds

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In Southeast Louisiana, you don’t really need a reason to eat King Cake, but nevertheless, Carnival revelers will find a reason to let them eat cake.
“It's a reason to keep parties going and have something fun to do, and we love having something fun to do,” Chamain O'Mahoney with Breads on Oak said.
At Breads on Oak, their King Cake is a reason for anyone to indulge thanks to their all-vegan offerings.
“We try to keep everything plant-based so there’s no egg, no dairy, so you really taste the real vanilla, you taste whatever filling we actually want you to taste,” O’Mahoney said.
Those flavors start with a brioche dough, rolled in an organic cinnamon and sugar mix, then split for their flavorful fillings.
“We put your cream on and then if it’s a double filled we put another layer of maybe a jam on it, or if it's an adult filled, we wash it with maybe a little rum wash, or a little bourbon wash,” O’Mahoney said.
The in their King Cake is an almond, organic and edible, in fact, their colored sugar is all-natural too. “We use all plant-based colors, so it’s beets and cabbage for the purple, it’s spinach for the green, it’s turmeric for the gold, everything is all-natural,” O’Mahoney said.
It’s the kind of cake that’ll make you forget it’s vegan, just the taste of Mardi Gras.
But if you’re looking for something on the carnivorous side the folks at Butcher will bring home the bacon.
“The flavor choices have exploded, it's not just cinnamon, it's not just cream cheese, it's satsuma and using local produce and it's strawberry and things that are in season right and obviously going crazy with what we do, with the peanut butter and the banana and the marshmallow,” Maggie Scales, the Executive Pastry Chef for the Link Restaurant Group.
If that’s got you all shook up, you’re no hound dog, it’s a cake fit for a king, The King in fact.
“The Elvis is a cinnamon roll dough, then on the inside it's got banana and peanut butter, then it's topped with marshmallow, bacon and Mardi Gras sprinkles and a little pig,” Scales said.
You can usually find the traditional and French style King Cakes at Scales’ bakery La Boulangerie on Magazine, but the ‘Elvis’ King Cake she makes for Butcher will leave you singing ‘Viva Las King Cake!’
“The bacon throws it a little far off, but it’s all house-cured at Butcher, our sister restaurant, it’s so good, I don’t even eat a lot of bacon, and it is really, really good,” Scales said.
She knows it’s not the only King Cake that’s a slice above the traditional, but with a city filled like cream cheese with deliciously royal options, there’s no wrong choice when it comes to eating like a king.
“The creativity of people is very interesting, you can say, ‘I have my favorites, oh I like this one's dough, or I like this one's frosting, or I like this one's filling,’ but all in all everyone is doing a fantastic job in the city and we're all just trying to keep people happy,” Scales said.
A little sugar and maybe some bacon might do the trick.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.