Some parade goers spray paint sidewalk on streetcar stop to mark spot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It's no surprise that parade goers do what they can to save their spots along the route, but when does it go too far?
Some took to social media after a sidewalk along the St. Charles Avenue streetcar route was spray painted.
Well before the uptown parades were set to roll, people were already out guarding their tents and ladders.
Some, decided to spray paint their spot on along an uptown streetcar stop.
“I feel like that’s unnecessary, because if someone were to spray paint my area that I’m set up right here, I would’ve put my tarp over it, no second thought,” Dane Keirsey said.
FOX 8 spoke with one of the people responsible, who decided she didn't want her interview to air.
She said although the city frowns upon spray painting, people still do it anyway.
"I don't know where they're getting everybody else doing it from. Like I said, that's the first time I've ever seen it," Keirsey said.
"I mean it's the taxpayer's money that's going to have to fix it," Maya Lund said.
"A few less things that we can spend on more impotant things," Keirsey said.
Others, say it's a part of Carnival.
"I guess people are doing whatever they can to try and claim some space, which I understand cause everybody wants to be able to enjoy Mardi Gras in their own way," John Falgout said.
He said there may be better ways to claim a spot.
"If you're setting your stuff out there, just sit with it, wait with it. I mean, nobody's going to take your stuff I don't think, by pulling it out of your hands, or takiing the chair that you're sitting on. I haven't heard of anything like that, so I think that's probably a good solution rather than spray painting," Falgout said.
City officials said set ups along the routes more than four hours before a parade will be tossed.
However, the neutral ground was aleady packed well in advance.
"We're still six hours before parade time, and there's not really a spot left on the parade route, and so I think the city really needs to decide what they're trying to accomplish with these new ordinances," Falgout said.
While crews do conduct sweeps along the routes, some say, it's not enough.
It's kind of disappointing when you do follow the rules and you come out four hours ahead of time, and you see there's tons of space where there's no people there, but all that space has been blocked off for no reason," Falgout said.
Parks and Parkways crews said the marked area is managed by the RTA.
City officials say it’s illegal to mark spots along the routes with paint, rope, or other methods.
