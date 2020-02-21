Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate

Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate
This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Nicholas Sutton. Attorneys for Sutton, a Tennessee death row inmate, say he should be spared from execution because he has transformed himself from a killer to a lifesaver while in prison. Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of fellow inmate Carl Estep. In a Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 petition to Gov. Bill Lee, Sutton's attorneys say he saved the lives of numerous prison employees and fellow inmates. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20. (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)
February 20, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 8:42 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate has become the fifth person executed in the state’s electric chair in a span of 16 months.

The state Department of Correction says Nicholas Sutton was pronounced dead Thursday night at a maximum security prison in Nashville.

Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing a fellow inmate. The 58-year-old had already been serving time for murdering his grandmother and two others when he was 18.

Sutton chose the electric chair over the state’s preferred lethal injection method.

He didn’t indicate why he made that choice, but other condemned inmates have said they thought it would be quicker and less painful.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.