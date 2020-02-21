Terrebonne man arrested for beating stepfather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year old man has been arrested for beating his 62-year old stepfather in Terrebonne parish on Feb. 20.
Police have released the mugshot of the stepson, Andy Corey Clark.
The fighting began when the victim was in a verbal argument with his spouse and Clark got involved. Clark struck his stepfather and the victim sustained injuries that included facial fractures and lacerations. The victim had been treated at a local hospital and was then removed to a facility elsewhere for special medical treatment related to the crime.
Clark was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for 2 nd degree battery, and remains incarcerated in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
