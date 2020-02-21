5 Uptown parades mark huge Carnival Friday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of Carnival revelers are packing the parade route Uptown and for Ednymion as hundreds of floats are expected to roll over the next 24 hours.
Five big parades are rolling Uptown on Friday night, and people are already out having a blast.
Some people have been on the parade route since dawn to get their spot and started packing the coolers, loading the music, and bringing the booze.
The five parades Friday - Muses and Babylon were rescheduled from yesterday’s windy weather. Then Hermès, Krewe D’etat and Morpheus.
Super Krewe Endymion rolls at 4 p.m. on its Mid-City route on Saturday.
It’s a super charged Friday of parades. People on the route have some advice for newcomers: it’s a marathon, not a sprint.
