Zack: A dry, parade weekend as the February cold returns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Multiple parades with hundreds of floats are set to the roll this weekend and the dry skies have returned just in time.
Now those dry skies are on the backside of a strong cold front that has brought the return of winter temperatures. Bundle up as you head out to parades tonight as we will quickly see temperatures fall into the 40s after sunset. The good news will be as the temperatures fall so will those breezy, northerly winds so wind will certainly not be a problem for any of the Friday night parades.
A Freeze Warning is in effect north of the lake thru Saturday morning as we could see temperatures near freezing which means protect those plants.
Saturday and Sunday look like beautiful parade weather as sunshine will continue and temperatures look to moderate each afternoon.. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s and by Sunday we are back to the 60s. Now mornings and the evening hours will still be rather chilly so dress in layers to contend with the changing temperatures of the day.
Unfortunately rain does creep back into the forecast late Lundi Gras going into Mardi Gras Day. Right now this doesn’t look to be a big issue but there could be a weak front that stalls over the area. That could lead to a period of showers during the overnight hours possibly lingering into the start of Mardi Gras Day.
