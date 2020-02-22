Carnival 2020: Original Illinois Club celebrates its 125th anniversary

"The Chicago Glide is our signature dance so our founder Mr. Wiley Knight was also a dance instructor. Wiley Knight went to the other balls and everybody does a waltz. So we need something that sets us apart. So as a dance instructor he created The Chicago Glide. The reason we call it the Chicago Glide is that he was stationed in Chicago before he moved down to New Orleans. He wanted to bring a little bit of that back and also that's why we call it the Original Illinois Club,” said Newsome.