Carnival 2020: Original Illinois Club celebrates its 125th anniversary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Carnival 2020 marks a very special anniversary for the Original Illinois Club as it celebrates its 125th anniversary. For its members, traditions run deep. It’s that sense of pride that its leaders say has kept the organization going so long.
For them, it’s not about parading, but rather introducing its debutantes to society.
“When we were founded in 1895 back at that time it was co-ed. The president was a woman. Then they turned it over to the men and said, ok it’s yours. But because our first president was a woman, we always knew that our purpose was to be there for the debutantes and present them to society,” club member Dr. Reece Newsome said
Every year debutantes are introduced at the group’s ball. The debs go through months of preparations. They must know everything from how to properly walk, and how to dress, to undergoing precise etiquette training.
The Original Illinois Club even has a special etiquette booklet that each debutante is given and must study.
Besides, the etiquette training, the debutantes must also perfect the group’s signature dance, “The Chicago Glide.”
"The Chicago Glide is our signature dance so our founder Mr. Wiley Knight was also a dance instructor. Wiley Knight went to the other balls and everybody does a waltz. So we need something that sets us apart. So as a dance instructor he created The Chicago Glide. The reason we call it the Chicago Glide is that he was stationed in Chicago before he moved down to New Orleans. He wanted to bring a little bit of that back and also that's why we call it the Original Illinois Club,” said Newsome.
Club President Tracey Thibodaux says Knight was one heck of a person.
He spent years as a butler for a wealthy New Orleans family and as a Pullman porter on the railroad. The New Orleans family allowed Knight to attend Carnival celebrations. Knight quickly realized that the Carnival celebrations were for the white. It was then that he got the idea to start an organization for people of color.
Thibodaux said while the Original Illinois Club is all about fun, there is also an importance about the work they do.
“It’s important for two reasons. It’s important to emphasize to the young ladies to recognize their achievements. These young ladies are going to go on to become leaders of the community, leaders of the real community and it’s important to keep up with the tradition and for us to tell a story about what happened a long time ago,” Thibodaux said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.