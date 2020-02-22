Driver arrested in Kenner road rage crash that killed woman and unborn child

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The Kenner Police say a driver involved in a fatal January road rage crash has been arrested.
Shannon Alvarez, 45, was arrested in Kenner Friday morning after toxicology results revealed that she was under the influence of controlled substances schedule IV.
On January 30, Alvarez and the victim, Jade Lewis, were involved in a road rage incident on West Esplanade Avenue near David Drive. The crash caused both vehicles to swerve off the road.
Lewis’ vehicle struck a utility pole and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Lewis was nine months pregnant at the time of the crash.
Alvarez’s vehicle also struck a utility pole. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
Alvarez has been booked with vehicular homicide, third degree feticide, obstruction to driver’s view and driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Anyone with information about the fatal crash or witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
