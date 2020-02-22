Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 25 points for his seventh straight game with at least 20 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the shorthanded Trail Blazers 128-115. The No. 1 draft pick was playing in just his 11th game after a right knee injury sidelined him for the first half of the season. The Pelicans, who led by as many as 22 points, have won four of their last five games. The Blazers, who have lost three straight, were without Damian Lillard because of a groin injury. CJ McCollum finished with 27 points and 10 assists.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder made one last appearance before their big heavyweight title fight, weighing in and taunting each other before a raucous crowd at the MGM Grand arena. Wilder weighed 231 pounds, the heaviest of his career, for his 11th title defense. Fury, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 273 pounds, just 3 pounds short of his heaviest ever, too, for Saturday night’s rematch. The heavyweight title fight is the biggest since Lennox Lewis demolished Mike Tyson 18 years ago in Memphis.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ACC title contenders No. 8 Florida State and No. 11 Louisville may have more on their minds than just their upcoming games this weekend. The 11th-ranked Cardinals and No. 8 Florida State have a showdown Monday night that could go a long way to determining the regular-season champion. First, the Seminoles must get past North Carolina State and the Cardinals must contend with North Carolina. Both games take place Saturday. Louisville moved back into first place in the league race this past Wednesday night with a win over Syracuse.