Man dies following Seventh Ward shooting

Man dies following Seventh Ward shooting
Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Treasure Street around 5:15 p.m. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | February 21, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 6:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead following a shooting in the Seventh Ward Friday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Treasure Street around 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.