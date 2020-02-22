Man dies following Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead following a shooting in the Seventh Ward Friday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Treasure Street around 5:15 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
