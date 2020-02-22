No. 6 LSU outlasts No. 18 Missouri on the road

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team got past Missouri on Friday, Feb. 21 in its final SEC road meet of the season.
The TIgers (10-2, 4-2 SEC) came away with the 197.025-196.850 victory.
“They showed so much character and so much grit tonight,” said head coach D-D Breaux. “With their backs against the wall to end it, they did some really good beam. We had some mistakes tonight but fought and scratched for every score. I thought our performance was a little bit better than the score indicated. Missouri had the momentum and we sucked it out of the arena to get the win.”
Freshman Kiya Johnson took the floor title with a 9.925, while junior Sami Durante won the bars title with a 9.90.
The meet marked the third-straight week the Tigers competed on the road. It was also the ninth top-25 opponent the squad has faced in 2020.
The Tigers scored a season-high 197.875 at the GymQuarters Invitational to finish in first place and picked up a win over No. 12 Kentucky with a score of 197.500. The squad won multiple event titles and set season and career highs. Senior Ruby Harroldwon a pair of bars titles and earned a 9.975 on vault. Junior Christina Desiderio also made her debut over the weekend on floor and earned a 9.875 in both meets.
For a fourth straight week, Kiya Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. The Dallas native earned a 10 on vault for her second perfect score of the season. Johnson became the third gymnast in the country to score a 10 on vault and earn a 10 on multiple events.
