Olthoff fans 16 as Wave earns 1-0 victory over Cal-State Fullerton

At one point, Olthoff (2-0) retired 12 consecutive batters midway through the game to keep the Titan (2-3) batters frustrated for most of the night. It’s the most strikeouts in a game for a Tulane (5-0) pitcher since Kaleb Roper struck out 12 against Houston Baptist last season, as well as the last complete-game victory for a Tulane pitcher since the win over UCF by Roper in the conference tournament last May. Josh Bobbitt in 1998 was the last Green Wave pitcher to have 16 strikeouts in a contest.