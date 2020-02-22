Tigers win 11 event titles at LSU Twilight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dennis Shaver and his LSU Track & Field team hosted its last home indoor meet Friday, Feb. 21 before the Tigers head to the SEC championships.
The prelims dominated by lots of current and former Tigers. Olympian Aleia Hobbs won and current star Tonea Marshall finished in the top five in the women’s 60-meter dash. The current Lady Tigers team is ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Former All-American, NCAA champion, and Olympian Lolo Jones also participated. Jones posted a time of 8.17 to win the women’s 60-meter hurdles.
Amber Hart registered the ninth-best shot put in LSU history to take bronze in the event with 48′ 1.25″.
