Tulane improves to 4-0 after beating Ragin’ Cajuns

The Tulane baseball team scored eight runs over the course of the first two innings and needed to withstand a Cajuns rally midway through as the Green Wave defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 9-6 Wednesday night at Russo Park in Lafayette.
The Green Wave (4-0) produced their nine runs on 10 hits in the game, getting a late run to put a bit of distance between themselves and the Cajuns (1-4), as eight different players produced a base knock on the evening for Tulane.
Hudson Haskin went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Jonathan Artigues finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and a run scored.
Tulane sports information contributed to this story.
