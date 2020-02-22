Zack: Nice, dry parading weather this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s one of the biggest outdoor weekends of the year and what weather we will be treated to as the parades just keep rolling over the next several days..
It’s quite cold out there to start this Saturday with some spots even reporting freezing temperatures. Today will be one of those days you need to dress in layers because as the day goes on, the layers will be able to come off. Once we start feeling that bright sunshine we will warm nicely to about 60 later this afternoon making for comfy, cool conditions.
Sunday does bring some small changes as winds start to turn off the Gulf leading to increasing clouds and milder temperatures. There will be a jump up to the middle 60s for afternoon highs on Sunday but the increasing clouds will start to block out that warming sun. The biggest news of all, we stay DRY.
I wish I could say we stay dry all the way through Mardi Gras but unfortunately a weak front will work into the region Lundi Gras evening into the morning hours on Mardi Gras. This could set the stage for a round of shower activity. From the looks of it now, any rain will not be all that heavy nor bring any risk for severe weather. Rain still is possible as we close out this Carnival season.
