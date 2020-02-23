Alcorn State looks to sweep Alabama St.

STEPPING UP: Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 13 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Complementing Ewuosho is Leon Daniels, who is maintaining an average of 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Braves are led by Troymain Crosby, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 28.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 84.7 percent of his foul shots this season.