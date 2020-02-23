Days, Smart lead LSU past South Carolina

LSU Men’s Basketball (19-8, 10-4 SEC)

Days, Smart lead LSU past South Carolina
LSU forward Darius Days (No. 0) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 22, 2020 at 7:50 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 7:30 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team broke its losing streak with a win over South Carolina on the road Saturday.

The Tigers (19-8, 10-4 SEC) took home the 86-80 victory over the Gamecocks (16-11, 8-6).

LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1)
LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Darius Days and Javonte Smart both scored 18 points to lead LSU. Days had a season-high four 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds. Smart had three assists and a block.

Trendon Watford finished with a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds. He also had two assists and two blocks. Skylar Mays added 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

