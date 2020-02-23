Endymion officials hold presser following fatal accident

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Endymion officials held a press conference Sunday afternoon following the death of a man during Saturday night’s parade.
Following the presser, the krewe released a statement saying,
The Captain, officers and members of the Krewe of Endymion are heartbroken over the unfortunate and tragic accident that occurred during our parade last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sampson family and friends.
We would like to thank the New Orleans Police Department, the Louisiana State Police, Orleans Criminal Sheriff, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and all other agencies that assisted us to safely disband the back-half of the parade.
We would also like to ask the Mayor and City Council to form a task force with other carnival organizations to discuss efforts to improve safety at Mardi Gras parades. The Krewe of Endymion has always worked closely with the police and all city agencies to make Mardi Gras a safe and enjoyable event for the public.
Finally, we again express our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the Sampson family during this very sad time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.