Man beaten with bricks in 7th Ward robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 61-year-old man was struck with bricks during a robbery Saturday night, according to a preliminary police report.
The NOPD says it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marais Street and St. Bernard Avenue.
The victim was walking when he was approached by two males armed with bricks.
Both suspects struck the victim with the bricks and stole his wallet. The suspects fled in unknown direction.
A description of the suspects was not provided.
