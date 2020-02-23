Southern looks to sweep Alabama A&M

FAB FRESHMEN: Alabama A&M has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and TJ Parham have combined to account for 69 percent of the team's scoring this season and 71 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.SHIVERS CAN SHOOT: Ahsante Shivers has connected on 34.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.4 percent of his free throws this season.