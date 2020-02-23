Tulane Baseball suffers their first loss of the season

After spotting the Titans (3-3) three runs over the course of the first three innings, Tulane (5-1) was able to counter by taking advantage of Fullerton miscues late to rally and take the lead by scoring two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Six outs away from the victory, the Titans got to the Green Wave in the eighth and plated four runs and sent 10 batters to the plate to take the lead for good and hold on in the ninth for the win.