Tulane Baseball suffers their first loss of the season

The Tulane baseball team battled back from a 3-0 deficit to take the lead by scoring four runs over two innings, but the Cal State Fullerton Titans struck the biggest blow with a four-run eighth and went on to defeat the Green Wave 7-5 Saturday night at Goodwin Field.
After spotting the Titans (3-3) three runs over the course of the first three innings, Tulane (5-1) was able to counter by taking advantage of Fullerton miscues late to rally and take the lead by scoring two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Six outs away from the victory, the Titans got to the Green Wave in the eighth and plated four runs and sent 10 batters to the plate to take the lead for good and hold on in the ninth for the win.
Tulane produced its five runs on seven hits, paced by sophomore Hudson Haskin who drove in three runs on the night on his two hits. Trevor Minder belted his first home run of the season, while Ty Johnson earned his second triple of the season in the contest.
Coming in with the bases loaded for starter Jack Aldrich in the third, junior Clifton Slagel helped keep the Green Wave in the game, getting the first batter he saw to line into an inning-ending double play to get out of the jam. He went on to pitch 4.1 innings of shutout ball, striking out six with one hit and one walk allowed. Keagan Gillies (0-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, on two hits with three walks.
After the Titans pulled in those two first inning runs, Cal State Fullerton struck again with another run in the third as Aldrich was replaced with Slagel. He did the job as on the first pitch he threw the home side lined into an infield double play to end the inning and the threat.
Tulane benefited from a pair of Cal State Fullerton errors in the top of the sixth, putting runners at first and third with no outs. Haskin ripped a single through the left side to plate Tulane’s first run of the night to make it a 3-1 game. After a sacrifice bunt from Grant Mathews, Jonathon Artigues grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing David Bedgood to score to cut the Titan lead to just one at 3-2.
Down to his final strike to open the Tulane seventh, Minder blasted his first home run over the fence in left center to tie the game for the first time at 3-3.
Cal State Fullerton’s third error of the game proved costly, as Collin Burns was able to reach and following a pair of pitching changes among a passed ball and two walks, Haskin came through again with a sac fly RBI to left to give the Green Wave their first lead of the game up 4-3.
The Titans rallied by scoring four runs on two hits and an error to retake the lead and go up 7-4.
Tulane didn’t quit, getting a walk to Burns and a single from Haydan Hastings to put two on in the ninth. After the second pitching change of the inning, a diving catch in center kept the runners at bay for the first out, with a foul out being the second. Haskin worked the count and smashed a double down the line in left to score Burns to make it 7-5. Unfortunately, a strikeout ended the game with the Titans pulling out the victory.
Up Next
Tulane closes out the series with Cal State Fullerton on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. CT.
Tulane sports information contributed to this story.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.