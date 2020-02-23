13-year-old reported missing; left home to play basketball

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday evening.
Around 11:00 a.m. Saturday Gernero Cobbins was last seen by his family at their home, and is believed to have left to play basketball in New Orleans East at around 6:00 p.m.
Cobbins is described as standing about 4’11”, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. The clothing he was wearing at the time he left the home is unknown. The reporting person says the boy has not previously run away and does not suffer from any known physical or mental health issues.
Anyone with information regarding the location of this reported missing juvenile is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
