Chilly start, but temps to rebound for Sunday parades

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the Sunday before Mardi Gras which is a day filled with parades and there should be no complaints about today’s forecast.
Now we will start the day chilly but as the day goes on we will warm up nicely. Highs today surge into the middle to upper 60s as a mixture of sun and clouds rolls in.
I wish we could keep the nice stretch of weather from the weekend and carry it into Lundi and Mardi Gras but unfortunately that won’t be the case. A weak front will approach the area late in the day on Lundi Gras leading to increasing rain chances.
As of now it does look as though the greatest rain chances will come for the second half of the day into the overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected and any rain should come in the form of showers with maybe a brief heavy downpour.
Now the better news comes for Mardi Gras as the latest model data is looking much better for Mardi Gras Day. That weak front may indeed push offshore by Mardi Gras morning leading to drying skies and slightly cooler weather through the day.
As we move into the end of next week, we turn much colder as a dry pattern takes hold.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.