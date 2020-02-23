Zulu, Orpheus will abide by city mandate and split tandem floats

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club is the latest krewe to announce that it will split their tandem floats.
In a statement issued Sunday, Zulu spokesman Clarence Becknell said, "The officers, board members, and members of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. extend our sincere condolences and sympathies to the families impacted by the tragic incidents that occurred during our Mardi Gras celebrations.
Zulu wants our locals and visitors to remain safe throughout the remainder of our Mardi Gras celebrations. We concluded an emergency board meeting to discuss the City’s recent mandate relating to the non-use of ‘tandem floats’ for the reminder of the 2020 Mardi Gras Season.
We have spoken with Kern Studios and we will split our tandem floats. We ask the public to exercise great care and judgment as you celebrate our century old tradition."
Zulu rolls on Fat Tuesday.
Also on Sunday, the Krewe of Orpheus announced that it will uncouple its four tandem floats in response to the city’s announcement.
The krewe’s four tandem floats, including the signature eight-unit Smokey Mary, the three-unit Leviathan, the Davy Jones and Scylia and the Mystery of Carnival, will be uncoupled and each segment will be pulled by its own tractor, allowing all riders to participate in the parade as planned.
The Krewe of Orpheus has obtained 12 additional tractors and drivers to pull all segments, and Smokey Mary is currently being rewired so all units will be illuminated; the Leviathan will have some limitations but will still be lit up.
“The Krewe of Orpheus extends its heartfelt sympathy to the families of those whose lives were lost in the recent parade incidents,” said Krewe of Orpheus Captain Sonny Borey. “Orpheus will comply with the recommendations of Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Chief of Police Shaun Ferguson. Safety remains our priority and moving forward we offer our help to ensure the safety of parade goers as well as krewes.”
Orpheus will begin rolling at 6 p.m. on Lundi Gras starting at Tchoupitoulas and Napoleon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.