Bruce: Spotty Showers Today And Drier Skies And A Mild Mardi Gras 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a beautiful mardi Gras weekend, clouds are on the increase as spotty showers return today for Lundi Gras. A light shower or sprinkle is possible through the day with many dry hours inbetween. Temperature wise it will be comfortable in the lowe 70s during the day. Rain chances are a bit higher as a line of showers pushes east ahead of a front approaching parade time. No big storms are expected and totals will be minimal. Any showers will also move quickly. This is mostly nuisance rain and should not have a major impact. Temperatures during the evening will be in the mid to low 60s. If all works out timing takes the showers well south and east by midnight. Expect clouds and a cool start for Mardi Gras with dry conditions and temperatures in the middle 60s.