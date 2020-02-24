Dry Mardi Gras. Freeze threat later this week.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mardi Gras Day will be dry and mild but with a lot of clouds. A strong cold front will sweep the area on Wednesday with gusty north winds. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
Sharply colder weather expected by Thursday and Friday mornings with a freeze possible north and west of the lake. Lows could even reach the middle 30s on the South Shore by Friday morning but a freeze for the city is not expected.
Otherwise it will be sunny and dry with spectacular late winter weather. A warmer spring breeze develops next week.
