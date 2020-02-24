Five LSU players with first round potential at NFL combine

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
1.) QB Joe Burrow
Heisman Joe rewrite the Tiger record books with a season for the ages in 2019. Coming into the year, he was thought to be a third round selection at best. But now most draft experts agree, he will be the number one overall pick where Cincinnati currently sits. His stay in Indianapolis should be interesting, he’s already projected to go number one. Perhaps the biggest unknown is if the Bengals draft him, will he play there.
2.) DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson
Chaisson is an intriguing player that certainly looks the part of a NFL edge pass rusher. His junior season was solid, especially towards the end, but he didn’t have the eye-popping numbers many expected he would. However, Chaisson plays a coveted position in the NFL. Teams are constantly in search of premier edge pass rushers. Many have him a mid-first round grade. But should he time well in Indy, he could shoot up even farther.
3.) S Grant Delpit
Delpit as a sophomore was one of the best defenders in all of college football. Delpit as a junior, despite winning the Jim Thorpe award, was inconsistent in particular with open field tackling. Still though, he’s a versatile players who can play both the strong and free safety positions. Delpit should land safely in the first round.
4.) WR Justin Jefferson
Jefferson was Burrow’s most trusted target both seasons he was the starters. Operating out of the slot, Jefferson made a living with big plays over the middle part of the field. The problem for Jefferson is he is in a loaded class at the wide receiver position. There are questions about just how fast Jefferson truly is. He’s graded as a late first, early second round prospect. He can cement himself in round one if he times well this week.
5.) CB Kristian Fulton
It’s been an interesting experience for Fulton at LSU. His early suspension cost him early playing time. He wasn’t reinstated until right before his junior season. Last year, he emerged as a steady cornerback at a school known for producing a lot of them. Questions about Fulton’s past discretions will come up in the draft process. He must face them head on this week in Indianapolis. If he does that, and tests well, he could be a legitimate mid-to-late first round pick.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.