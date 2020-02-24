Inmate escapes Orleans Parish justice center while being transported to kitchen job

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center escaped overnight as he was being transported from his living unit at the Temporary Detention Center to his job at the kitchen facility, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman.
Clement Leach, 49, escaped around 2 a.m.
He was awaiting trial on charges of simple burglary. Leach is approximately 5 feet 9 inches, and weighing about 180 pounds.
The OPSO’s Investigative Services Bureau is actively investigating the incident and is working to return him to custody. Any member of the public with any information about Leach’s whereabouts should contact the OPSO at (504) 202-9339 and dial 911.
