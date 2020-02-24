Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly being combative and ramming a police car three times during a chase through Flagstaff neighborhoods. Flagstaff police say 23-year-old Jerrad Bigman was booked into the Coconino County jail Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault, leaving the scenes of multiple collisions and driving while impaired. Police say Bigman was suspected of being intoxicated and trying to start fights in a strip mall parking lot before the car chase. Officers arrived on the scene to see a man driving recklessly in the parking lot and hit a pole and a building. Police say the suspect fled and that when officers followed him into a neighborhood, he drove head-on into one of their cars.