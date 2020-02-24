Nicondra: Some rain in play for Lundi Gras

The weather has been pretty spectacular over the weekend, but all good things must come to an end. More clouds and a chance for rain moves in during Lundi Gras celebrations. A light shower or sprinkle is possible through the day although most will stay dry. Temperature wise it will be comfortable in the middle 70s during the day. Rain chances are higher as a line of showers pushes east ahead of a front approaching parade time. No big storms are expected and totals will be minimal. Any showers will also move quickly. This is mostly nuisance rain and should not have a major impact. Temperatures during the evening will be in the mid to low 60s. If all works out timing takes the showers well south and east by midnight. Expect clouds and a cool start for Mardi Gras with dry conditions and temperatures in the middle 60s.