NOPD Chief Ferguson defends his decision to ban tandem float this season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson defends his decision to ban tandem floats for the remainder of the carnival season.
After two deaths at parades this season, he says safety is top priority. Chief Ferguson says he believes he made the right decision to ban tandem floats for now while the investigation is still underway.
Parades will roll after two float related deaths this carnival season. On Saturday night, 58 year old Joseph Sampson died near Canal and Galvez when he somehow fell and float #14 rolled over him.
It came just days after a tandem float in the Nyx parade struck and killed 58 year old Geraldine Carmouche on Wednesday. As a result, Chief Ferguson issued an emergency ban on tandem floats for the remained of the carnival season.
“I do apologize for the impact it may have caused to our carnival krewes with this mid-season change, but I stand firm on that decision. It was the right decision, and I know it was the right decision. I want to thank the krewes for their cooperation, and still being able to put on the best free show on Earth,” Chief Ferguson said.
Ferguson says a meeting is expected to take place later this week to discuss the future of parade safety. He does not know what changes will be made, but he says there will be changes next season.
