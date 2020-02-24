NOPD: Exception to tandem float ban for floats using generators

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has announced that there will be an exception to the City’s ban on tandem floats this Carnival season.
Saturday night following the death of a parade goer who was struck and killed by an Endymion float, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced that tandem floats would be banned for the remainder of the 2020 Carnival season.
In a tweet Sunday, NOPD clarified that one exception would be made for tandem floats that are powered by generators.
After the call for the ban of tandem floats by City officials, many crews that are preparing to roll in the coming days expressed that they would try to make accommodations to abide by the new rules.
