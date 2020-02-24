NOPD: Woman jailed for attacking 82-year-old man with ax

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 70-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening for attacking an elderly man with an ax and firing a gun at him.
According to a preliminary police report, the victim got into an argument with 70-year-old Geralyn Moore.
Moore retrieved a handgun and attempted to shoot victim, who is bed ridden, however the gun was empty.
Moore then got an ax and struck the victim multiple times.
The elderly man retrieved a second gun and fired one shot, missing victim.
Moore was arrested on scene.
