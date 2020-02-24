PICTURES: S&WB pulls car out of Algiers canal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans recently pulled an automobile out of the Algiers canal that runs under Tullis Dr. on the West Bank.
The agency pulled the car out last week after Distict C Councilwoman Kristin Palmer’s office reported the obstruction.
The S&WB announced a 5-year drainage canal inspection plan. With approximately 210 miles of closed canals and 65 miles of open canals, the inspection plan will access all drain lines every five years.
