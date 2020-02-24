TODAY: Lundi Gras celebrations on the river

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Rex, King of Carnival, will arrive at Riverwalk’s Spanish Plaza via train at 6:00 p.m.
Beginning over a century ago, Rex and his entourage have arrived in full regalia to the New Orleans riverfront to commence the celebration of Mardi Gras and proclaim his rule over the merriment of the holiday. The annual tradition has evolved to establish its own official name, “Lundi Gras,” or “Fat Monday,” in 1987.
Upon arrival, Rex will greet the thousands of visitors who gather at Riverwalk’s Spanish Plaza to watch Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the King of Zulu and other local dignitaries celebrate the ceremonial start to Mardi Gras. Mayor Cantrell will hand over the key to the city and salute the two monarchs as they give their proclamations for this year’s festivities, followed by an extravagant firework display.
Prior to Rex’s arrival, guests will be able to watch two Dash Rip Rock and Cowboy Mouth.
In Kenner, the annual Lundi Gras celebration in Rivertown is a free event that includes a second-line parade, food, art, crafts, a free concert and more and ends at 3 p.m.
The Topcats will be performing and ArtiGras, a shoebox float contest, will be presented by the Rivertown Arts Council. Mayor Zahn will offer a toast to the royalty of Argus and Zulu in the 400 block of Williams Boulevard at approximately noon, which will be preceded by the second-line parade down Williams.
