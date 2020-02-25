Joe Burrow makes fun of his ‘tiny hands’

Joe Burrow makes fun of his ‘tiny hands’
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow picks on his own tiny hands. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley | February 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow had some fun on Twitter picking on his own “tiny hands.”

The 2020 NFL Combine started Monday, Feb. 24 and Burrow’s hands measured in at 9 inches.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero Tweeted out the information and Twitter, well lost its mind.

Burrow wasted no time chiming in on the hot Twitter topic.

Superbowl champ Patrick Mahomes chimed into the conversation to come to the aid of Burrow.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.