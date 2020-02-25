Overtime Podcast #137 - Demario Davis 1-on-1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All-Pro Saints linebacker Demario Davis sits down with Garland Gillen for an exclusive interview on topics ranging from the Mississippi native's goals off the field to the mentality behind his physical style on the field.
On reaching new heights individually during his time in New Orleans:
“Here I am, year nine, where other people are peaking or hitting the curve and going down the other way, and I’m playing my best ball. I make All-Pro for the first time. It’s an amazing blessing to be able to play this game, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything."
On the goal of winning a Super Bowl:
“I really want it for this organization. I want it for the coaches, for Drew, for myself, for my teammates. I want it for this community. To want something so bad and not get it, it’s disappointing."
On the NFL fining him for a uniform violation and subsequent public support sparking a fundraising effort for charity:
“You’re talking about a $7,000 fine that turned into a $300,000 win for a hospital that is rebuilding their emergency room. Only God can do that.”
