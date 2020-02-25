Pregnant mother, son killed in car crash on I-10

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle car accident that left a mother and son dead.
27-year-old Tyandra Lewis and her 7-year-old son, both of Baton Rouge, were traveling eastbound on I-10 near Belle Terre before being struck from behind by a pickup truck. Lewis was pregnant with twins at the time of of the crash.
The incident occurred at around 11:52 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.
The passenger of the vehicle and his three-year-old son were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.
The driver of the pick up truck was not injured and impairment is not suspected. However, the toxicology reports are pending.
Seat belt usage by all occupants is also being investigated.
